Sean Murphy Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Murphy (ribs) will likely begin a rehab assignment at High-A Rome on Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Murphy stayed back at Atlanta's spring training complex in Florida to continue rehabbing his fractured rib, and he's worked up to catching five innings in minor-league games. It's unclear how many reps the team would like the 30-year-old backstop to get during his rehab assignment, but he seems to still be on track for a return to Atlanta around mid-April.