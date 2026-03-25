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Sean Murphy Injury: Officially heads to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Atlanta placed Murphy (hip) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Murphy's move to the IL was merely a formality after Mark Bowman of MLB.com reported at the onset of spring training that the veteran backstop would likely be out until sometime in May while completing his recovery from September surgery to address a right hip labral tear. Per MLB.com, Murphy was able to take on-field batting practice March 9, but it's not clear if he's taking part in defensive work or full baserunning yet. Drake Baldwin and Jonah Heim will open the season as Atlanta's two catchers.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
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