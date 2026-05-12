Sean Murphy Injury: Out with finger fracture

Atlanta placed Murphy on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 11, due to a fractured left middle finger.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury on a catcher's interference when behind the plate during Sunday's game against the Dodgers and will be forced to miss some time. After spending the first month-plus of the season rehabbing from September hip surgery, Murphy is now back on the shelf after going 1-for-14 in four games for Atlanta. Drake Baldwin will operate as the club's clear No. 1 catcher moving forward, and veteran Sandy Leon was signed to serve as the backup while Murphy is out.