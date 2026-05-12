Sean Murphy headshot

Sean Murphy Injury: Out with finger fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 10:36am

Atlanta placed Murphy on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 11, due to a fractured left middle finger.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury on a catcher's interference when behind the plate during Sunday's game against the Dodgers and will be forced to miss some time. After spending the first month-plus of the season rehabbing from September hip surgery, Murphy is now back on the shelf after going 1-for-14 in four games for Atlanta. Drake Baldwin will operate as the club's clear No. 1 catcher moving forward, and veteran Sandy Leon was signed to serve as the backup while Murphy is out.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Murphy See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
23 days ago