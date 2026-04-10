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Sean Murphy Injury: Rehab assignment delayed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 1:58pm

Murphy (hip) will have his rehab assignment delayed until Tuesday due to a personal matter, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy is home tending to a family matter and will miss the entire weekend series for Triple-A Gwinnett. After missing all of spring training, Murphy is expected to have an extended rehab assignment before being cleared for MLB action.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
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