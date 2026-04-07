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Sean Murphy Injury: Rehab assignment on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Murphy (hip) is expected to report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin a rehab assignment Friday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran backstop has been building up in simulated games in the lower minors and has now been cleared for game action. Murphy was sidelined for all of spring training while recovering from offseason hip surgery, so his rehab assignment is likely to be lengthy before being cleared for his 2026 MLB debut.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
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