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Sean Murphy Injury: Resumes baseball activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Manager Walt Weiss said Saturday that Murphy (hip) has resumed all baseball activities, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Weiss added that Murphy could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon if he continues to progress smoothly. The 31-year-old has spent the offseason recovering from surgery he underwent in September to repair a labral tear in his right hip and will likely need to spend multiple weeks in the minors once he's cleared to resume playing in games.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
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