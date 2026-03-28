Sean Murphy Injury: Resumes baseball activity
Manager Walt Weiss said Saturday that Murphy (hip) has resumed all baseball activities, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Weiss added that Murphy could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon if he continues to progress smoothly. The 31-year-old has spent the offseason recovering from surgery he underwent in September to repair a labral tear in his right hip and will likely need to spend multiple weeks in the minors once he's cleared to resume playing in games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Murphy See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club30 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers37 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams46 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions88 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers136 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Murphy See More