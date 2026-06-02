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Sean Murphy Injury: Sheds cast for splint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Murphy had the cast on his left hand removed Tuesday and is now wearing a splint to protect his fractured middle finger, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reprots.

The veteran backstop sustained the injury in mid-May and was given an initial recovery timeline of at least eight weeks. Shedding the cast is good progress, but Murphy is still several weeks away from restarting baseball activities, per manager Walt Weiss. Sandy Leon and Chadwick Tromp are currently handling the catching duties for Atlanta since Drake Baldwin (oblique) is also on the shelf.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
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