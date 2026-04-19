Sean Murphy headshot

Sean Murphy Injury: Shifting rehab to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Murphy (hip) is slated to move his rehab assignment from High-A Rome to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy went 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts during his time at Rome, but more important than his results at the plate was the fact that his surgically repaired right hip held up fine while he made three starts at catcher and one at designated hitter. The veteran backstop could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list when Atlanta kicks off a homestand Friday, but the club may want to give Murphy some more time in minors to knock off rust before activating him.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Murphy See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
12 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
14 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
21 days ago