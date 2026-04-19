Sean Murphy Injury: Shifting rehab to Triple-A

Murphy (hip) is slated to move his rehab assignment from High-A Rome to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy went 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts during his time at Rome, but more important than his results at the plate was the fact that his surgically repaired right hip held up fine while he made three starts at catcher and one at designated hitter. The veteran backstop could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list when Atlanta kicks off a homestand Friday, but the club may want to give Murphy some more time in minors to knock off rust before activating him.