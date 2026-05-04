Sean Murphy News: Activated from IL
Atlanta activated Murphy (hip) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Murphy is ready to make his 2026 debut following his recovery from his surgery in September to repair a right hip labral tear. He finished his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett strongly, going 8-for-24 (.333) with four RBI, two doubles and six runs scored over his last six outings. Murphy should slide back into his primary role as Atlanta's designated hitter while Drake Baldwin continues to handle catcher duties. Jonah Heim was designated for assignment by Atlanta in a corresponding move.
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