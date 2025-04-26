Sean Murphy News: Clubs homer in win

Murphy went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Arizona.

Murphy has three homers over his last five games, a span in which he has gone 4-for-15 (.267). The catcher went deep off Merrill Kelly in the second inning of this contest. Murphy is at a .220/.350/.660 slash line with seven homers, 13 RBI, nine runs scored and a double over 15 games this season. He has been Atlanta's primary catcher since early April after recovering from fractured rib, though any drop in performance by Murphy could open the door for prospect Drake Baldwin to seize more playing time.