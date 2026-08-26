Sean Murphy News: Drawing third straight start
Murphy will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Though he's produced a poor .167/.194/.200 slash line over 31 plate appearances since coming back from the 60-day injured list Aug. 3, Murphy will stick in the starting nine for a third straight game. The veteran backstop's strong defense appears to be fueling his playing time more than anything he's done with the bat.
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