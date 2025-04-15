Sean Murphy News: Goes yard again Monday

Murphy went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

The backstop took Easton Lucas deep in the first inning, the first of three Atlanta homers off the southpaw. Murphy is very quickly erasing memories of his rough 2024 campaign -- after homering 10 times in 72 contests last year, he's already launched four long balls in his first six games of 2025.