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Sean Murphy News: Hitless in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Murphy went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Monday's loss to the Mariners.

Getting the start behind the plate and batting seventh while Drake Baldwin hit leadoff as the designated hitter, Murphy looked rusty in his first action of the season for Atlanta. Murphy missed the first five-plus weeks of the campaign while completing his recovery from hip surgery, but the veteran backstop should see semi-regular duty whenever Baldwin gets deployed at DH. Murphy did slug 16 homers over 94 games in 2025, but that power came with a .199/.300/.409 slash line.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
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