Sean Murphy headshot

Sean Murphy News: Homers twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Murphy went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rays.

Murphy got Atlanta on the board with a solo home run in the seventh inning and then tied things up with another blast in the eighth. Since making his season debut Tuesday, the 30-year-old has gone 5-for-15 with three long balls, six RBI and four runs scored across 18 plate appearances. It's a small sample, but early signs point to a potential bounceback campaign if he can remain healthy.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
