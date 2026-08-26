Sean Murphy News: Launches first homer of the season
Murphy went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers.
Murphy finished a triple shy of the cycle, with the highlight coming when he took Eric Lauer deep for a solo homer in the sixth inning, his first long ball of the season. The three-hit performance was a season high after Murphy failed to record more than one hit in any of his previous 13 games this season. The catcher is batting just 8-for-34 (.235) across 10 games since returning from the injured list.
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