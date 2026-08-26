Sean Murphy headshot

Sean Murphy News: Launches first homer of the season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Murphy went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers.

Murphy finished a triple shy of the cycle, with the highlight coming when he took Eric Lauer deep for a solo homer in the sixth inning, his first long ball of the season. The three-hit performance was a season high after Murphy failed to record more than one hit in any of his previous 13 games this season. The catcher is batting just 8-for-34 (.235) across 10 games since returning from the injured list.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Murphy See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago