Sean Murphy News: Sitting down Friday
Murphy isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Murphy will stay put in the dugout to begin Friday's contest after going 1-for-6 with three strikeouts in Atlanta's last series against the Mariners. Drake Baldwin will start behind the plate, and Dominic Smith will work as the designated hitter.
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