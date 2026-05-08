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Sean Murphy News: Sitting down Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Murphy isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Murphy will stay put in the dugout to begin Friday's contest after going 1-for-6 with three strikeouts in Atlanta's last series against the Mariners. Drake Baldwin will start behind the plate, and Dominic Smith will work as the designated hitter.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
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