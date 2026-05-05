Sean Murphy News: Sitting down Tuesday
Murphy isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Seattle.
Murphy went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts during his season debut Monday, and Atlanta will keep him on the bench Wednesday while the team looks to ease him back into major-league action. Drake Baldwin will handle catching duties, and Dominic Smith will start as the designated hitter.
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