Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Murphy headshot

Sean Murphy News: Sitting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 1:52pm

Murphy is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

Murphy will get a chance to rest his legs after making three consecutive starts behind the plate following his return from the injured list. He's 3-for-11 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and five strikeouts against one walk so far this season. Rookie Drake Baldwin is set to return to the lineup to catch for Bryce Elder in the series opener in Tampa Bay.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now