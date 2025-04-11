Sean Murphy News: Sitting Friday

Murphy is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

Murphy will get a chance to rest his legs after making three consecutive starts behind the plate following his return from the injured list. He's 3-for-11 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and five strikeouts against one walk so far this season. Rookie Drake Baldwin is set to return to the lineup to catch for Bryce Elder in the series opener in Tampa Bay.