Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy News: Slugs clutch homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Murphy went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 7-6 win against the Cardinals.

Murphy was hitless until the eighth inning, when he pounded a three-run homer to left field to give Atlanta a 7-3 lead. The long ball was the fifth of the season for the veteran catcher in just 11 games, and he now has 11 RBI in what was been a productive beginning to 2025 after Murphy began the campaign on the injured list due to an injury. He's still batting a mediocre .205, but the power output and run production has kept Murphy atop Atlanta's catcher depth chart despite the recent offensive upswing of rookie Drake Baldwin.

