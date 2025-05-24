Fantasy Baseball
Sean Newcomb headshot

Sean Newcomb News: Handling mop-up role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Newcomb allowed an earned run on one hit and two walks over two innings of relief Wednesday in the Red Sox's 5-1 loss to the Mets.

Newcomb claimed a spot in the Boston rotation coming out of spring training but has been working exclusively out of the bullpen since late April after turning in a 4.43 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB in 22.1 innings over his five starts. His results over the past month as a reliever have been only marginally better (3.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB in 17.2 innings over six appearances), but Newcomb could nonetheless find himself in the mix for a spot start or bulk-relief appearance in the near future. As a result of postponements Thursday and Friday, the Red Sox will begin a stretch of six games in five days Saturday and will need to break in a temporary sixth starter at some point.

Sean Newcomb
Boston Red Sox
