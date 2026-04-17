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Sean Newcomb News: Impressive out of bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Newcomb went 1.2 shutout innings allowing just one hit while striking out three batters in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Newcomb entered in the seventh inning, keeping the game knotted at two before Seranthony Domínguez blew the game in the ninth. The 32-year-old got off to a rocky start to begin 2026, allowing six earned runs over his first 10 innings prior to this appearance. The left-hander has recorded multiple lengthy relief appearances, establishing himself as a mid-relief pitcher out of the bullpen for Chicago.

Sean Newcomb
Chicago White Sox
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