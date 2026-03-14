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Sean Newcomb News: Impressive spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Newcomb allowed two runs (none earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out six across 3.0 innings in Friday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Newcomb has made four spring outings and had allowed six earned runs across eight innings entering Friday's outing. His appearance against the Cubs was his most positive of the spring, and he also ramped up to 63 pitches. Newcomb looks likely to begin the season in long relief, but he could work in a swing role and still has a chance to crack the rotation.

Sean Newcomb
Chicago White Sox
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