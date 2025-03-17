Sean Newcomb News: In mix for rotation spot

Newcomb is in the mix to open the season in Boston's rotation while Brayan Bello (shoulder), Lucas Giolito (hamstring) and Kutter Crawford (knee) are out, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Newcomb has been using a new cutter this spring and has "caught our eyes" with how he's pitched, per manager Alex Cora, allowing just one run with a 10:3 K:BB over 9.2 innings. Quinn Priester and Richard Fitts have been viewed as the favorites to capture the final two rotation spots, and that still might be the case. However, Priester and Fitts both have minor-league options remaining, so the Red Sox could send one of them down and award Newcomb with a rotation spot, helping to reinforce depth. Newcomb hasn't been used as a regular starter in the majors since 2018.