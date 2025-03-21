Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Newcomb headshot

Sean Newcomb News: Makes case for rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Newcomb allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out three over 4.2 innings in Thursday's spring start against the Twins.

Newcomb flew under the radar for much of spring training, but injuries to Brayan Bello (shoulder), Lucas Giolito (hamstring) and Kutter Crawford (knee) opened up a need for two pitchers to fill temporary holes in the rotation. Richard Fitts appears to have one of them, while Newcomb, Cooper Criswell and Quinn Priester vie for the other one. Newcomb has a 0.63 ERA with 13 strikeouts and three walks over 14.1 Grapefruit League innings.

Sean Newcomb
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now