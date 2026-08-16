Sean Newcomb News: Records long save

Newcomb recorded his fourth save of the season Sunday against the Tigers, striking out two and walking one over 2.1 scoreless innings.

Newcomb entered with two outs and a one-run lead in the seventh after Huascar Brazoban had already allowed a run in the frame. With Grant Taylor, Jordan Hicks and Bryan Hudson all having pitched the night before, Newcomb was asked to finish the game and did so with ease, allowing only a walk across the eight batters he faced. He secured his fourth save of the season and extended his streak to 10.1 innings without allowing an earned run. Newcomb owns a 2.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 64:25 K:BB across 68 innings this season while adding 10 holds.