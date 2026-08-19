Sean Newcomb News: Serving as opener Wednesday
Newcomb will be used as an opener in Wednesday's game versus the Cubs, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Newcomb has made two other opener appearances this season, throwing a combined 4.1 scoreless innings with just one hit and a 6:1 K:BB. Jose Urquidy is likely to absorb the lion's share of the innings for the White Sox on Wednesday in a bulk relief role.
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