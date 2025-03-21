Sean Newcomb News: Slight favorite for rotation spot

Newcomb "appears to be (a) slight favorite" to open the season as the Red Sox' fifth starter, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Richard Fitts will handle the fourth spot, while Newcomb looks to have a bit of an edge over Quinn Priester for the final spot in the rotation while the Red Sox deal with multiple pitching injuries. It's been an unlikely re-emergence for Newcomb, who boasts a 0.63 ERA with 13 strikeouts and three walks over 14.1 Grapefruit League innings. The lefty hasn't been used as a regular starter in the majors since 2018.