Newcomb extended his scoreless outings streak to seven straight appearances, surrendering four hits and three walks, while striking out 12 batters over nine innings during that stretch. The left-hander has been vaulted into a late-inning role with the A's, helping fill the void of Mason Miller, who was dealt to the Padres at the trade deadline. Newcomb now owns a 3.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 78 punchouts over 36 appearances, including five starts, with the Red Sox and Athletics in 2025. He remains in the mix for high-leverage appearances with Michael Kelly and Elvis Alvarado, both of whom are right-handed, setting Newcomb up for matchup-based chances against left-handed batters.