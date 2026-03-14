Sean Newcomb News: Will pitch out of bullpen in 2026
White Sox manager Will Venable told reporters Saturday that Newcomb will work out of the bullpen for the 2026 season, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Newcomb has operated as a starter for most of his major-league career, but he found success out of the bullpen with the Red Sox and Athletics in 2025, posting a 2.73 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 91:31 K:BB across 92.1 innings. He inked a one-year deal with the White Sox in December and was competing for a rotation spot for the 2026 season. Although he won't open the season as a starter, Newcomb could see some spot starts to help give the White Sox's rotation extra rest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Newcomb See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central18 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers23 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker95 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups181 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Save Me!184 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Newcomb See More