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Sean Newcomb News: Will pitch out of bullpen in 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

White Sox manager Will Venable told reporters Saturday that Newcomb will work out of the bullpen for the 2026 season, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Newcomb has operated as a starter for most of his major-league career, but he found success out of the bullpen with the Red Sox and Athletics in 2025, posting a 2.73 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 91:31 K:BB across 92.1 innings. He inked a one-year deal with the White Sox in December and was competing for a rotation spot for the 2026 season. Although he won't open the season as a starter, Newcomb could see some spot starts to help give the White Sox's rotation extra rest.

Sean Newcomb
Chicago White Sox
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