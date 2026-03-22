Sean Paul Linan News: Dealt to New York

The Yankees acquired Linan from the Nationals on Sunday in exchange for infielder Jorbit Vivas.

Vivas wasn't in line to make the Opening Day roster and was out of minor-league options, so the Yankees opted to cash him in for an intriguing young arm in Linan. The 21-year-old right-hander spent time at three levels between the Dodgers and Nationals organizations in 2025, logging a 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 106:33 K:BB in 77.1 innings. With his new organization, Linan is likely to open the 2026 campaign at either Double-A Somerset or High-A Hudson Valley.