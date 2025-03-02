Sean Reid-Foley News: Makes spring debut
Reid-Foley (shoulder) made his Grapefruit League debut in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Rays, retiring two of the four batters he faced while giving up one hit and one walk.
Reid-Foley had been eased into the Mets' Grapefruit League pitching schedule after he finished the past season on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement, but now that he's made his spring debut, he looks to be in good shape to make the club's Opening Day roster. The right-hander turned in a 1.66 WHIP and 1.25 WHIP in 21.2 innings out of the New York bullpen last season before being shut down for good in late June.
