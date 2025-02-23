Sean Reynolds Injury: Battling foot injury

Reynolds is in a walking boot Sunday due to a stress reaction in his right foot and is expected to remain in the boot for 10 more days, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander made his big-league debut last summer and had a 0.82 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 11 innings, but the foot injury could derail his chances of winning a spot on San Diego's Opening Day roster. Even if Reynolds begins the campaign back at Triple-A El Paso, it should only be a matter of time before he's back in the big leagues.