Sean Reynolds Injury: Sheds walking boot

Reynolds (foot) is no longer wearing a walking boot and and is scheduled to ramp up his throwing in early April, per MLB.com.

Reynolds was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot in late February, but a recent MRI revealed "significant healing" in the affected extremity. As such, the righty reliever is slated to began building back up in around two weeks if he doesn't experience any setbacks. Reynolds won't be ready for Opening Day, but he could be a factor in San Diego's bullpen sometime in May.