Sean Sullivan Injury: Nursing elbow soreness

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Sullivan is battling right elbow soreness, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Sullivan is considered further along in his rehab program than Yerry Rodriguez, who also has a sore elbow, although it's uncertain how much time either pitcher might miss. The 24-year-old Sullivan spent the 2024 season at Double-A Altoona, holding a 3.84 ERA and 57:22 K:BB over 72.2 innings. If healthy, he's likely to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Indianapolis.