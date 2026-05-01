Seaver King News: Breaking out in Double-A repeat

King is slashing .295/.409/.602 through 23 games for Double-A Harrisburg with six homers, three steals, 23 runs and 24 RBI.

The 2024 first-round pick may have been the biggest beneficiary of the Nationals' overhaul of their minor-league development program under new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni. King's 1.011 OPS is more than 400 points better than what he managed in 80 games at Harrisburg last season, and advanced metrics paint an even rosier picture of the 23-year-old's improvement. Per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic, King's average exit velocity has jumped from about 87 mph to 93.5 mph, and his chase rate has dropped from about 38 percent to around 25 percent. The Wake Forest product is knocking loudly on the door for a promotion to Triple-A Rochester.