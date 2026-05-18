Seaver King News: Gets bumped up to Triple-A

The Nationals promoted King from Double-A Harrisburg to Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

King struggled after being promoted to Harrisburg last season, but he's broken out in 2026, slashing .336/.427/.562 with five home runs, five stolen bases and a 22:31 BB:K in 35 games to earn a promotion to the Nationals' top affiliate. The 23-year-old has played shortstop almost exclusively in pro ball, but King has seen a bit of action at second base in 2026, and if he makes it to the majors this season, it could be as a second baseman.