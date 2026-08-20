Seaver King News: Getting reps at third base

King made his professional debut at third base Wednesday with Triple-A Rochester, going 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI.

The 23-year-old has been one of the hottest hitters in the minors of late, hitting safely in 10 straight games while compiling a .463/.532/.951 slash line with six homers and three steals. King's gone yard in three straight games, and the defensive switch from shortstop to third base did nothing to slow his momentum. He's not expected to get a late-season promotion to the majors and isn't on the 40-man roster yet, but if he adapts well to playing the hot corner, King could head into spring training next year with a real chance to win the Opening Day starting job.