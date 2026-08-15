Sebastian Rivero Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Angels transferred Rivero (hand) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Rivero was pulled from his rehab assignment with Monday after suffering a setback with his hand injury. He's been on the injured list since mid-June, so even though he's been shifted to the 60-day IL, he still could be back with the Angels before the end of the 2026 season. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Michael Fulmer, whose contract was selected by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Rivero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Rivero See More