Sebastian Rivero headshot

Sebastian Rivero Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

The Angels transferred Rivero (hand) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Rivero was pulled from his rehab assignment with Monday after suffering a setback with his hand injury. He's been on the injured list since mid-June, so even though he's been shifted to the 60-day IL, he still could be back with the Angels before the end of the 2026 season. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Michael Fulmer, whose contract was selected by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Sebastian Rivero
Los Angeles Angels
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