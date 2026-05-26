Sebastian Rivero headshot

Sebastian Rivero News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Rivero is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Detroit.

Rivero had started behind the plate in three of the Angels' last four games, but he'll move to the bench with top backstop Logan O'Hoppe (head) back in action after overcoming a minor injury. So long as O'Hoppe is healthy, the 27-year-old Rivero likely won't see more than a start or two per week while he's maintained a lowly .118/.167/.118 slash line since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on April 26.

Sebastian Rivero
Los Angeles Angels
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