Sebastian Rivero News: Serving as primary catcher

Rivero will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

He'll work behind the plate for the third game in a row and appears on track to operate as the Angels' No. 1 catcher in the short term while both Logan O'Hoppe (wrist) and Travis d'Arnaud (foot) are stuck on the injured list. Rivero has posted a .175/.230/.211 slash line over 123 career plate appearances in the majors and will provide most of his value as a defender rather than with the bat.