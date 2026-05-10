Sebastian Rivero News: Serving as primary catcher
Rivero will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
He'll work behind the plate for the third game in a row and appears on track to operate as the Angels' No. 1 catcher in the short term while both Logan O'Hoppe (wrist) and Travis d'Arnaud (foot) are stuck on the injured list. Rivero has posted a .175/.230/.211 slash line over 123 career plate appearances in the majors and will provide most of his value as a defender rather than with the bat.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Rivero See More