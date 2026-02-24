Sebastian Walcott Injury: Aiming for August return

Rangers GM Ross Fenstermaker said Tuesday that Walcott could be return for game action in August, "if all things according to plan" in his rehab from the internal brace procedure he underwent on his right elbow, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Walcott could return to hitting after 5-to-6 months, but it'll likely be longer before he's cleared to take the field. The 19-year-old is Texas' top prospect, and getting him back into game action, even in a limited capacity, would set him up nicely heading into 2027. Walcott spent the 2025 campaign at Double-A Frisco, where he totaled 13 homers, 32 steals and a .255/.355/.386 slash line in 124 contests.