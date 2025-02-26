Fantasy Baseball
Sebastian Walcott headshot

Sebastian Walcott Injury: Day-to-day with sore arm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that Walcott will be held out of workouts Wednesday and Thursday due to "a little soreness in the arm," Shawn McDonald of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bochy indicated that the injury isn't serious and the team is just being cautious with its top prospect. Walcott, who doesn't turn 19 in March, is in camp as a non-roster invitee and is projected to begin the 2025 campaign at Double-A Frisco.

Sebastian Walcott
Texas Rangers
