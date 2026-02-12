Sebastian Walcott Injury: Out for 2026 after elbow surgery
Walcott will undergo UCL surgery on his right elbow and will miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's unclear whether he'll have a full Tommy John repair or something less invasive, but in either case, Walcott's 2026 campaign is likely over before it begins. Slated to turn 20 in March, Walcott is one of the game's elite prospects and could have push for a major-league debut this season. He slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 32 stolen bases over 124 games in 2025 at Double-A Frisco as a 19-year-old.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Walcott See More
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects22 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues91 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues119 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Updated Top 400 Prospect Rankings Mailbag!168 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Points Leagues: Offseason Stash Candidates174 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Walcott See More