Sebastian Walcott

Sebastian Walcott Injury: Out for 2026 after elbow surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Walcott will undergo UCL surgery on his right elbow and will miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear whether he'll have a full Tommy John repair or something less invasive, but in either case, Walcott's 2026 campaign is likely over before it begins. Slated to turn 20 in March, Walcott is one of the game's elite prospects and could have push for a major-league debut this season. He slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 32 stolen bases over 124 games in 2025 at Double-A Frisco as a 19-year-old.

