Sebastian Walcott Injury: Undergoes internal brace surgery

Walcott underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow last week, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The good news is he did not require a full Tommy John surgery. The bad news is he will still be sidelined for 5-to-6 months before resuming hitting, so he could still miss the entire season. One of the game's top prospects, Walcott slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 32 stolen bases over 124 games in 2025 at Double-A Frisco. He will turn 20 in March.