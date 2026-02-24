Sebastian Walcott Injury: Undergoes internal brace surgery
Walcott underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow last week, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The good news is he did not require a full Tommy John surgery. The bad news is he will still be sidelined for 5-to-6 months before resuming hitting, so he could still miss the entire season. One of the game's top prospects, Walcott slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 32 stolen bases over 124 games in 2025 at Double-A Frisco. He will turn 20 in March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Walcott See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers5 days ago
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects34 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues103 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues131 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Updated Top 400 Prospect Rankings Mailbag!180 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Walcott See More