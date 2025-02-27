Fantasy Baseball
Sebastian Walcott headshot

Sebastian Walcott News: Pops homer in return to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Walcott (arm) went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Walcott experienced soreness in his arm earlier in the week but recovered enough to enter Thursday's game as the designated hitter. He went on to tally his first Cactus League homer and is expected to be able to return to defensive work in the next few days.

