Seiya Suzuki Injury: Beginning season on injured list
Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Suzuki (knee) will begin the season on the injured list, Marquee Sports Network reports.
Counsell had previously ruled Suzuki out for Opening Day and has now confirmed that the outfielder will require an IL stint as he recuperates from a strained PCL in his right knee. It is not expected to be a long-term absence, but Michael Conforto should start in right field versus right-handed pitching while Suzuki is shelved.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seiya Suzuki See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings3 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30010 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30017 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central18 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Outfielders20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seiya Suzuki See More