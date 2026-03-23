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Seiya Suzuki Injury: Beginning season on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Suzuki (knee) will begin the season on the injured list, Marquee Sports Network reports.

Counsell had previously ruled Suzuki out for Opening Day and has now confirmed that the outfielder will require an IL stint as he recuperates from a strained PCL in his right knee. It is not expected to be a long-term absence, but Michael Conforto should start in right field versus right-handed pitching while Suzuki is shelved.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
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