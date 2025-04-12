Seiya Suzuki Injury: Considered day-to-day

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after Saturday's win over the Dodgers that Suzuki (wrist) is considered day-to-day, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Suzuki was lifted from Saturday's contest in the top of the fifth inning due to right wrist pain. Counsell said Suzuki initially injured the wrist Monday against the Rangers. If Suzuki is unable to play in Sunday's series finale against Los Angeles, Justin Turner would be the most logical candidate to fill in as the designated hitter.