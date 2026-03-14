Seiya Suzuki headshot

Seiya Suzuki Injury: Dealing with right knee discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Suzuki was removed from Saturday night's World Baseball Classic game versus Venezuela with right knee discomfort and will continue to be evaluated, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Suzuki attempted to steal second base in the bottom of the first inning and went headfirst into second base but came up limping afterward. He was shaking his right leg as he walked off the field with the trainer. Shota Morishita replaced Suzuki in center field. The Cubs will surely want to get Suzuki back to Arizona and get a complete diagnosis on their right fielder.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seiya Suzuki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seiya Suzuki See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Outfielders
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Outfielders
Author Image
Dan Marcus
11 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
18 days ago