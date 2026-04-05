Seiya Suzuki headshot

Seiya Suzuki Injury: Expected to rejoin team Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Suzuki (knee) is expected to rejoin the major-league roster Friday in Chicago, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Suzuki will remain with Double-A Knoxville and play Tuesday and Wednesday before concluding his minor-league rehab assignment. The Cubs will return to Wrigley Field on Friday after a six-game road trip, and Suzuki appears to be on track to make his 2026 regular-season debut against the Pirates. The outfielder has gone 3-for-8 with an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and two strikeouts over three contests so far with Knoxville.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seiya Suzuki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seiya Suzuki See More
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
6 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One Week
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One Week
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
7 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago