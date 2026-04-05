Seiya Suzuki Injury: Expected to rejoin team Friday
Suzuki (knee) is expected to rejoin the major-league roster Friday in Chicago, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Suzuki will remain with Double-A Knoxville and play Tuesday and Wednesday before concluding his minor-league rehab assignment. The Cubs will return to Wrigley Field on Friday after a six-game road trip, and Suzuki appears to be on track to make his 2026 regular-season debut against the Pirates. The outfielder has gone 3-for-8 with an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and two strikeouts over three contests so far with Knoxville.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seiya Suzuki See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts6 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One Week7 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings17 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30024 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seiya Suzuki See More