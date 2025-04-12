Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Seiya Suzuki headshot

Seiya Suzuki Injury: Leaves game with wrist issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Suzuki was removed from Saturday's game against the Dodgers due to right wrist pain, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Miguel Amaya pinch hit for Suzuki in the top of the fifth inning. Suzuki initially dealt with wrist discomfort earlier this month when the Cubs were in Sacramento facing the Athletics. Before leaving Saturday, Suzuki was 0-for-2 at the plate. He entered the day slashing .302/.400/.556 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 11 runs scored, one stolen base, 11 walks and a league-high 23 strikeouts.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now